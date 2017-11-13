Community conversation brings together local substance abuse experts

Working together, we can make a difference.

That's the slogan for the series of community conversations on substance abuse, community solutions and stigma reduction presented by local experts on the subject.

Monday, a conversation was held at the All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, where ten speakers discussed some possible solutions to the difficult problem of substance abuse in the area.

“We want to stop the stigma around getting help for mental health issues. We go to the doctor if we’re not well physically. We need people to do the same thing if they’re not well emotionally,” said Jo Anne McNemar, project coordinator for Partnerships for Success in Harrison County.

Speakers on Monday included directors of hospitals, program coordinators, members of law enforcement and others, all with the sole purpose of working together to help solve the substance abuse epidemic.

“There are a lot of people in this area who have been working very hard to try to combat this problem and to come up with solutions to the problem. And, we’re going to cover that from the national level with a talk from Congressman McKinley, the state level with Jim Johnson who is the new director of the Office of Drug Control Policy, and then from our area with the drug enforcement agency and Sheriff Robert Matheny,” said Ellen Condron, parish nurse at All Saints Catholic Church.

So many of the people at the conversation have been working very hard in their own ways to pitch in, many of whom we have covered over the past few months.

But to have them all in the same room provided invaluable information and advice.

“It’s very important for us to work together because we’re all in this together. Everyone has someone they know that does have some type of emotion disorder or disease, and if we can get rid of the stigma associated with it, we’ll help prevent it or intervene before things become a crisis,” added McNemar.

This was the seventh conversation in the series.