Fairmont State University to start student investment fund

For many students, hands-on learning is often the best kind.

Fairmont State University business students will now have access to an investment fund in order to get real-world investment experience.

The fund comes following a $100,000 gift from the estate of Wendell Hardway.

FSU is also implementing a Bloomberg Lab for finance students to work on portfolio management and studying individual stock management.

"They'll learn how to use the tools Bloomberg Terminals for instance and it'll allow them to really go to an employer and say 'gee I already have hands-on experience with them,"' said Joe Kremer, assistant professor of finance.

The investment fund is expected to be up and running next semester.