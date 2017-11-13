Pa. man wanted for stabbing deputy, failing to appear arrested in Bridgeport

A Pennsylvania man wanted for failing to appear for trial was arrested Monday in Bridgeport, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Jason Millward, 25, of Pittsburgh, was arrested in the wooded area between Lodgeville Road and Interstate 79 near the Route 50 interchange after a pursuit, according to deputy marshals.

Millward was wanted in Allegheny County for failing to appear for his trial approximately three weeks ago. He was previously charged with aggravated assault of a police officer but was released on bond, deputy marshals said.

Millward allegedly stabbed a deputy sheriff in May 2015 at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Oakland, Pa. The deputy sheriff was guarding Millward's room while he was being treated for a minor, self-inflicted wound, according to deputy marshals.

Following the stabbing, Millward was released on bond and became a fugitive until January. On January 23, law enforcement officers in Westmoreland County, Pa., located him at an apartment in Adamsburg, and during the arrest, Millward jumped out of a third-story window, marshals said.

After the January incident, Millward was released on bond a second time, and he missed his trial in October, marshals said. Therefore, Millward was a fugitive until Monday's arrest in Bridgeport.

Marshals in Pennsylvania received information that Millward was staying at a hotel in Bridgeport near Tolley Drive, which was relayed to deputy marshals in Clarksburg, who searched the area and located Millward's vehicle in a parking lot near the hotel.

Deputy marshals saw Millward and a woman leave the hotel and get in his vehicle, and when they approached the vehicle to arrest him, Millward sped off. They were able to block his vehicle in, and Millward ran into the woods.

Deputy marshals said Millward refused to walk after they caught him in the woods, so he was escorted back to a police vehicle.

Millward will be charged by the Clarksburg Police Department as a fugitive from justice, and he will face extradition proceedings in Harrison County before returning to Pittsburgh. Deputy marshals said he will be held in the North Central Regional Jail pending his court appearances.