Foreign exchange students tell their stories during International Education Week

It is International Education Week, and foreign exchange students in our area are telling their stories.

The exchange students are teaching their new, fellow classmates about their culture and their homeland.

At Bridgeport High School, a student from Tunisia gave his presentation to the entire student body.

"I identify from Africa, but I also identify as an Arab," said Mohamed Ben Fredj. "A lot of people have this wrongful idea about Muslims being terrorists and being violent and everything, but then people get to meet you and get to find out that you are actually a nice person and that you are peaceful. That is the amazing thing about being able to break the stereotype."

A student from Ghana and one from West Bank gave presentations to students at Nutter Fort Intermediate School.