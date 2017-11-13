Meadowbrook Mall announces the opening of Hibbett Sports

The Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport is gearing up for the holidays and is excited to offer new stores.

The mall said the new stores cater to those who like to play.

Hibbett Sports is located in the mall corridor across from American Eagle and down from Justice.

Hibbett Sports is expected to open Saturday, November 18.

Hibbett offers a broad assortment of quality branded athletic footwear, apparel and equipment.

"Well these types of products are always great because they add another niche to the mall. They give customers another choice. We have customers that already sell these products but this gives customers the ability to shop more so they can come to the mall and do a one stop shop," said Marcello Lalama.

The other new addition to the mall is the HD Truck Center located beside National Tire and Battery.