Clarksburg woman and 2 Detroit men arrested on drug charges

Two Detroit men and a Clarksburg woman were arrested Thursday following a traffic stop.

Jessica Swiger, 22, of Clarksburg, and James Kimble, Jr., 30, and Demonte Brown, 22, of Detroit, were pulled over near Brickside Bar & Grill on Tolley Drive, according to the Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team. Swiger, who was driving, appeared nervous, according to police.

While speaking with Swiger, police said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police found approximately $1,435, 18 hydrocodone pills, 264 Xanax pills, a money order from Swiger to a person in Michigan for $500 and five money cards, according to court documents.

During an interview, Swiger admitted to police that she picked up Kimble and Brown, brought them to the area and knew they were dealing drugs. She also rented a room at the Sleep Inn for the two men, police said.

Swiger is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Kimble is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, and Brown is charged with conspiracy.