Preston County Commission begins planning of Bicentennial Celebration



Preston County Commission is just getting started up with the planning of their Bicentennial celebration that will happen in 2018.

The county has been around for 200 years and hopes are to have a countywide observance of the occasion throughout the year.

An official celebration is planned for June.

"I think that at each of the celebrations in our community's across the county will have some reference to the 200th birthday of Preston County," said Dave Price, Preston County Commission.

Plans that go along with the Bicentennial celebration include the restoration of a brass bell that was found in the basement of the county courthouse.