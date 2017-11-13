Project Lead the Way hosted at West Virginia University

The Project Lead the Way Conference was held at West Virginia University on Monday.

Project Lead the Way is a national organization that develops K-12 engineering curriculum.

This conference allows participants the opportunity to network with fellow Project Lead the Way teachers, counselors and administrators, share best practices for in the classroom, and meet current students through a project expo.

The organization has a diverse group that takes part.

"So I think my favorite part of project lead the way is there's no one type of student that's involved in the program. So it's not just the smart kids. It's not just the honors kids. It's not any one group. There's students from all over," said Ali Anderson, WV Project Lead The Way.

100 people were in attendance at the conference, where students presented what they have been working on throughout the year.