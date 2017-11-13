Reedsville man arrested after deputies find large amount of marijuana

A Reedsville man was arrested after deputies said they discovered a large amount of marijuana at his residence.

The Preston County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence on Dogtown Road after a shoplifting complaint Sunday.

Michael Livengood, 64, answered the door to a deputy and told him he could come inside, deputies said. Once inside, the deputy said he noticed the odor of marijuana and saw a scale on the kitchen table.

Livengood admitted to deputies that he smoked marijuana and that there was marijuana in a black trash bag on the floor. Deputies opened the bag and found several, large plastic bags containing marijuana, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies recovered more than three pounds of marijuana, approximately 1,520 grams, a digital scale, electric fans and other cultivating equipment, such as heat lamps, according to court documents.

Livengood is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.