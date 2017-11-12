Adaland Mansion kicks off holiday season with High Tea

Proprietors of Adaland Mansion in Philippi have just completed decking out the home in its Christmas finery.

The historic site kicked off the holiday season with a special tea on Sunday.

"For a number of years, Adaland Mansion has been providing specialty teas. Today's tea is a high tea, to celebrate the social interaction that would have occurred in a house similar to ours during the Victorian age," said Karen Larry, volunteer with the Philippi Christmas Committee.

The tea consisted of four courses of delicious foods.

"We begin with scones and clotted cream, and marmalade, and a goad of fruits and some sweet breads, and then we have tea sandwiches, and we finish up with a wide variety of sweets, and Adaland Chocolate," said Larry.

Throughout the holiday season many activities are held at the mansion allowing guests to truly feel the spirit of Christmas.

"For the different events, I think we have a winter wonderland created here. Definitely feels like Christmas. We usually have Christmas music playing in the background. Frequently there are aromas associated with Christmas that are wafting through the house," said Larry.

Guests are also able to tour the home before they begin their meal.

"People can enjoy the 1870 structure of the house. It's a gorgeous old home. At the same time, they get to experience some current day interaction social events," said Larry.

Rooms throughout the home are decorated and a total of nine Christmas trees have been placed throughout.

"There are decorations from the basement, to the first floor, to the second floor. It's a beautiful old home and she just shines at Christmas time," said Larry.

Adaland will also be offering trays of their specialty cookies this holiday season.

"And we ask people to order those in advance, and we'll have them ready for them, so somebody may not have to do a lot of baking this Christmas," said Larry.

You can view the whole list of events happening at Adaland Mansion throughout the months of November and December here.