Harrison County church hosts Operation Christmas Child

The boxes are empty now, but in a few weeks they'll be full of gifts headed to a different destinations all around the world.

"It's just so much fun to think a child's going to open this and it's just going to mean so much to their lives," said Debbie Mount, Operation Christmas Child church coordinator.

Operation Christmas Child is a Christian program put on by Samaritan's Purse. It uses volunteers to pack gift boxes for girls and boys of all ages and Simpson Creek Baptist Church is serving as a box drop off location.

Organizers said even the smallest gifts can make a big impact.

"I think about a little girl, she got a Barbie, she loved that Barbie so much that she shared it with her friends and that Barbie got to have sleepovers at other people's houses. It meant that much to her," said Lynn Posey, Operation Christmas Child area coordinator.

The boxes include toys, hygiene products, gospel tracks and more.

"Anyone can get involved," said Mount. "The center will be open through next Monday morning. Come pick up a box or fill up a shoe box you have and fill it with hygiene items, toys, school supplies."

Even if you're not interested in packing boxes, you can still help.

"We will take monetary donations to Samaritans Purse if you want to help pay for shipping or just items that can be fill items, you don't have to do the box we will send them on to the distribution center," said Mount.

But those receiving the boxes aren't the only ones getting a blessing.

"It's so much fun, and I mean that in the right sense. So much fun to serve other people. So of course not only will the children be blessed but those who participate, they are so excited to have a part in lives that they do not even know all over the world," said Mike Hopkins, Simpson Creek Baptist head pastor.

To learn more about Operation Christmas child, click here.