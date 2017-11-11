West Union Celebrates Veterans With Parade

The crowds burst into applause as veterans rounded the corner of main street in West Union on Saturday.

In recognition of Veterans Day, the town held a parade to honor all those who have served the country. Veterans marched through the town, waved to the crowds and threw out candy to the streets lined with families.

Veterans, emergency services, the mayor and many other organizations came out to show their support.. Over 20 veterans made an appearance in the parade and in this small town, veterans are excited about the community support.

"I spend twelve and a half years in the air force. I was all over the world,tour in Vietnam tour in Korea tour in Germany." said parade organizer Richard Ross.

Ross has been handling the parades for a long time and believes that the important of events like this can't be stressed enough.

"This is real important for the veterans, we need to honor all veterans, alive and dead."