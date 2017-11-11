Harrison County Woman Found Guilty of Strangling 3-Year-Old Boy

A grand jury indicted 67 people in Harrison County during the September 2017 term.
Methamphetamine, often known as meth, is one of the most common drugs abused in the area.
Employees at a local hospital were out rallying for some changes Friday morning.
Time to vote for Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Year!” The winner of the first semifinal will advance to the final round of voting the week of the Super Six.
A fired Harrison County sheriff's deputy will receive another hearing in an attempt to regain his job, according to a West Virginia Supreme Court ruling.
It's 25° with near-perfect conditions at Wallops Island, VA where a NASA International Space Station re-cargo rocket is scheduled to launch at 7:37 AM EST. A lucky few will be in the right position to be able to see the launch from here. However the rising Sun would likely obscure their view anyway. You can watch it live by clicking http://www.ustream.tv/channel/nasa-tv-wallops Learn more about the launch by visiting NASA's launch and landing schedule website
China Energy Investment Corp, the world’s largest power company by asset value, will invest $83.7 billion in shale gas, power and chemical projects in West Virginia.
In Bridgeport, one business owner and doctor was named Chiropractor of the Year at the 2017 Master's Circle Super Conference.
