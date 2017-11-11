Harrison County Woman Found Guilty of Strangling 3-Year-Old Boy

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - A Harrison County Woman accused of choking her child was convicted Saturday Afternoon in Harrison County Circuit Court.



Shelby Chipps, 23 of Salem was found guilty on two counts of felony abuse charges and acquitted on felony charges of strangulation and conspiracy in the alleged choking of her 3-Year-Old child in July 2016.



RELATED STORY: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Strangling 3-Year-Old Boy



Chipps has been transported back to the North Central Regional Jail where she has been held since June.

Because of her conviction, Harrison County Circuit Judge Chris McCarthy told Chipps that she must register for 10 years with the Child Abuse & Neglect Registry.



Chipps boyfriend, Brandon Ford was also charged in the incident. His trial is set to begin December 4th.