Harrison County Woman Found Guilty of Strangling 3-Year-Old Boy - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Harrison County Woman Found Guilty of Strangling 3-Year-Old Boy

Posted: Updated:
By Bryan Schuerman, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) - A Harrison County Woman accused of choking her child was convicted Saturday Afternoon in Harrison County Circuit Court.

Shelby Chipps, 23 of Salem was found guilty on two counts of felony abuse charges and acquitted on felony charges of strangulation and conspiracy in the alleged choking of her 3-Year-Old child in July 2016.

RELATED STORY: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Strangling 3-Year-Old Boy

Chipps has been transported back to the North Central Regional Jail where she has been held since June.

Because of her conviction, Harrison County Circuit Judge Chris McCarthy told Chipps that she must register for 10 years with the Child Abuse & Neglect Registry.

Chipps boyfriend, Brandon Ford was also charged in the incident. His trial is set to begin December 4th.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.