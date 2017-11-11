55th Annual Mon Health Auxiliary Ball Flashes Back to '80s

It was a blast from the past at the Morgantown Marriott on Saturday evening for the 55th annual Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary Ball of the Year.

This year the Ball took on an ‘80s theme, complete with decorations, ‘80s movie posters and even a Delorean from Back to the Future.

All proceeds from the Ball will sponsor the purchase of an HD Flex Cysto-Nephro Videoscope, which will allow the Urology Department to help detect early bladder cancers. The work that went into transforming the event back to the 1980’s took many months.

“Lots of work, we started planning this in January, and agreed on the theme, and it’s finally here,” said Chris Batton, chair of the Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary Ball of the Year.

Raffle prizes included thousand dollar gift cards to local establishments and various experiences around the area.