Morgantown Elks 411 Raises Money for Charity, Honors Veterans

The Morgantown Elks Lodge 411 raised money for charity on Saturday, and also honored veterans.

The Elks Lodge hosted “A Night of Fun, Food & Dancing” to support West Virginia CASA and also invited veterans to participate.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and tries to improve outcomes and guide children in the court process when they are in abusive or neglectful homes.

“We recruit, we train community members who are volunteers, who spend countless hours working with these children and walking with them through the court system to make sure that, ultimately, they’re placed in safe, permanent homes,” said Kayla Taylor Benson, Executive Director of CASA Monongalia and Preston counties.

Events included live music, a charity benefit raffle and a buffet.