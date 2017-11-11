Lewis County home considered 'total loss' after fire

A Lewis County home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

According to the Jane Lew Fire Department the fire happened at 7:43 a.m. on Main Street in Jane Lew.

The family was home at the time, but was able to make it out safely.

The fire department says the fire was caused by improper ventilation of a stove.

Lost Creek, Jackson's Mill, Weston and West Milford Fire Departments also responded.

Photo courtesy of the Jane Lew Fire Department.