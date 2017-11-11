Morgantown Community Celebrates Veterans Day

Many parades were held across the area to celebrate Veterans Day on Saturday, including in Morgantown.

"This is the day that we honor all of those that have worn the uniform for our nation. It's a day to celebrate those that served very selflessly, are willing to sacrifice their life, and spend time preserving the freedom of the United States of America," said Sean Frisbee, President and CEO of WVU Alumni Association.

On Veterans Day morning hundreds marched down High Street to honor those who have fought for our freedoms.

"It was a chilly morning today, and I don't know if there's a whole lot of towns in America outside of West Virginia where you'll find so many people out on a very cold morning, Saturday morning, to honor the veterans. It was really inspiring to see," Frisbee said.

Following the parade a special ceremony was held where Frisbee shared his experience in the military and what it means to be a veteran.

"The many families that are out there, the spouses, children and parents, that sacrifice while we're away and it's going to be a great opportunity to talk to all of these great veterans we have here in the Morgantown area," said Frisbee.

A wreath ceremony marked the observance of Veterans Day and honored the military. Daughters of the American Revolution was one organization who took part.

"We represent the oldest veterans, those who fought the American Revolution, and obtained this country for us. So all who have served both in the revolution, and everything since, ensure that freedom. They uphold the constitution. They ensure that it remains the law of the land," said Joan Gibson, member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

"West Virginia has provided a tremendous number of veterans for America. One of the leading states per capita of veterans. I would like to say thank you to all of those that serve, all of those that spent time away from their families, and all of those that have protected our freedom," said Frisbee.