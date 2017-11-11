Friends of WVU Hospitals Hold 8th Annual Festival of Trees

Friends of WVU Hospitals is holding its 8th annual Festival of Trees this weekend.

Those attending are able to take part in a variety of activities including making snowflakes, shopping in Santa's Gift shop, and taking photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and Monti Bear.

Families can also enjoy performances from local children's organizations.

A variety of uniquely decorated Christmas trees are also on sale.

"Stepping Stones is our venue this year, so this is the first time we had it here. Typically it was at Lakeview in the past. We have opened up our doors. A non profit helping another non profit and collaborating together for this unique experience for Christmas," said Stacie Redelman with Friends of WVU Hospitals.

All proceeds from this event go to support patient care and comfort at WVU Medicine.

And if you missed Saturday's fun don't worry, the event continues on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stepping Stones in Mylan Park.