Pierpont Vet Tech Students Practice Skills With Pet Wash

Local vet tech students at the Pierpont Community and Technical College offered their services to animal owners at a pet wash on Saturday.

It was held on campus where their classes take place and was open to members of the community.

The pet wash is held monthly and serves as a fundraiser for the Vet Tech Student Association.

Pets are brought in to have routine hygiene procedures done.

"People bring in their pets, mostly dogs, sometimes cats and we will trim their nails, clean their ears out, give them a bath, just kind of some routine maintenance. It's a good experience for students, it's a learning experience, and it also helps out the community," said Caroline Toothman, Vet Tech student.

The next pet washes will be held Friday, February 9th from 2 to 8 and Saturday, February 10th from 10 to 4.