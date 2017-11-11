Lions Club Dedicates Veterans Tribute Bench

As a part of Veterans Day weekend a local Lions Club dedicated a Veterans Tribute Bench.

The Lost Creek Lions Club dedicated the bench with a ceremony Saturday morning.

Veterans representing all branches of the United States Armed Forces were in attendance.

Organizers said they want all who pass the bench to remember that freedom isn't free.

"We want them to pause and think about the sacrifices that the past and also the present vets have made for the freedom that we enjoy here today," said Richard McClain, Lost Creek Lions Club president.

McClain also wanted to remind people to always say 'thank you' to the veterans in their lives.