Local Salon Provides Free Haircuts to Veterans

As the saying goes, when you look good you feel good, and Saturday a local salon helped veterans do just that.

The Oaks Salon in Bridgeport offered free hair cuts to veterans all day.

This is the salon's second year in a row offering this service.

"I just want them to know that we appreciate everything they've done for us and our country and all of us that work here, we like to do this," said Cathy Swiger, salon owner.

Swiger said she plans to continue to host the event for veterans in years to come.