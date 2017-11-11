Neighbors in Action Hits the Streets for Awareness Walk

The drug epidemic has had a major impact on the Mountain State, but so has one local group that's raising awareness.

Neighbors in Action in Harrison County has been going door-to-door for the past year in order to pass out information regarding drug addition, tip lines and recovery help.

Saturday they met for their bi-weekly Awareness Walk.

They focus on specific areas of Clarksburg each week.

"Just because we take a day off doesn't mean drug dealers are going to take a day off. Doesn't mean addiction is going to take a day off, no that never takes a day off. So we need to do our part to get out there in the community and educate our neighbors and hand out flyers and empower them with the information," said Wayne Worth, member of Neighbors in Action Harrison County.

Group members said they'll continue to host the walks and raise awareness around Clarksburg.