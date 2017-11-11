Harrison County 8-year-old gives back to those in need

He's only eight, but age is just a number.

"As soon as he heard, he went and emptied everything out of his piggy bank and wanted to help pay," said Karla Collins, Jackson Ollom's grandma.

When Jackson Ollom found out there were local people who didn't have blankets for winter or enough to eat, he jumped into action.

"I brought cookies and I brought blankets and I brought hats and gloves and granola bars," said Ollom.

And Bibles.

"He already has God's love, he knows it," Collins said.

Jackson and his family spent part of Saturday afternoon handing out supplies at the Clarksburg Mission.

"How do you want people to feel when they get the things you gave them?"

"Happy," Ollom answered.

Mission accomplished.

Ollom was given hugs and many 'thank yous' from those at the mission.

His grandma said people at the mission aren't the only ones who benefited.

"But I wanted him to learn a gift of humility so that was our way was to get bags and do a gift so that they would know that we love them," Collins said.

And Jackson said he'll be back.

"To help people."

Again soon.