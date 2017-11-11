WATCH: International Space Station resupply launch

***UPDATE***

NASA has aborted their scheduled launch for today due to an aircraft which flew through the established no-fly-zone during the launch window. Today's launch has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, November 12th at 7:14 AM EST. NASA's LIVE coverage of the launch will begin shortly after midnight tonight on NASA-TV.



***ORIGINAL STORY***



It's 25° with near-perfect conditions at Wallops Island, VA where a NASA International Space Station re-cargo rocket is scheduled to launch at 7:37 AM EST.



A lucky few will be in the right position to be able to see the launch from here. However a few thin clouds and the rising Sun would likely obscure their view anyway. You can watch it LIVE by clicking here.



Learn more about the launch by visiting NASA's launch and landing schedule website.