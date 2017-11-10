Senator Manchin talks with oil and gas workers

A lot of excitement surrounding the recent China Energy deal and on Friday Sen. Joe Manchin met with oil and gas workers to give an outlook on the future of the industry and answer any political questions.

In Clarksburg at the Bear Contracting Center, workers gathered in a very open discussion with Manchin about the job growth, industry expansions, employee benefits, and all the come with this new deal.

Manchin also took the time to talk to workers about his views on President Trump, healthcare reforms, North Korea, and the United State on a world stage.

'Well we're excited, it confirms the energy and the abundance of energy we have in West Virginia is known worldwide. with that being said we got to make sure we benefit by the state the economy of our state that workers in West Virginia get these jobs"

Manchin is hopeful that the investment will boost the economy.