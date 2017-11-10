$83.7 billion energy investment will boost the state of West Virginia forward

An $83.7 billion energy investment from the world's largest energy company will boost the state of West Virginia forward.

West Virginia is collaborating with China Energy Investment Corp. and will reap many benefits from this partnership.

West Virginia's presence on the world energy stage made a significant jump after making the agreement China Energy, according to West Virginia University officials.

"It's a terrific investment opportunity because we have the lowest cost raw materials for the petrochemical industry in the world. The ethane and propane that are being produced out of the Marcellus Shale are at the lowest cost, lower than they are in the Middle East as a matter of fact," said Brian Anderson, Director of the WV Energy Institute.

WVU will work closely with the state Department of Commerce and other state officials to help coordinate the investment, with funding focused on developing an Appalachia Storage and Trading Hub.

"The very next steps are the continued discussions around all of the individual projects and so in West Virginia, we'll put together a team. The secretary of commerce, and the governor's office - we'll have a team that works hand in hand with China Energy on their commercial development plans and the evaluation of each of the individual projects as they move forward," said Anderson.

By collaborating with global companies like China Energy to invest in the state through joint research, business development and demonstration opportunities, it will begin to move West Virginia forward by expanding and diversifying the state into new found prosperity and success.

"So the portfolio projects include making electricity through some power projects, as well as plastics and polymers and other petrochemicals. So in the end, it has the potential to create thousands and thousands of jobs," said Anderson.

?