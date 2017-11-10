Mon Health receives 'A' grade for patient safety

Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston have been awarded 'A' grades for patient safety.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades assigns letter grades to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades uses 27 measures of publicly available safety data to assign 'A', 'B', 'C', 'D' and 'F' grades to more than 2,600 hospitals twice per year.

"We're very excited about it. It's something that's a reinforcement for our staff that says yes, if you focus on it, it is your culture, it does produce outcomes, and Leapfrog really recognizes that that process works," said Darryl Duncan, Mon Health President and CEO.

The Leapfrog group is a national non-profit healthcare ratings organization.