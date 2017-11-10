8th annual West Virginia Arts & Crafts Christmas Spectacular held at Mylan Park

The eighth annual West Virginia Arts and Crafts Christmas Spectacular is being held this weekend at Mylan Park.

This features artists & craftsmen from throughout the region. You can browse and shop over 150 exhibits of high-quality arts & crafts.

You can also sample delicious pre-packaged foods such as dip & drink mixes, candies, fudge, and kettle korn.

This allows individuals to find unique gifts for the upcoming holiday.

"Stocking stuffers, just getting the house ready to go as soon as Thanksgiving is over for the Christmas Holiday is a really really big event for a lot of people and it's a good opportunity to find unique decor and things to sort of round out and of your holiday shopping for Christmas coming up," said Trisha Cusick, Organizer of the event.

Nearly 7,000 people visit this craft show every year.