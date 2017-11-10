White's Fine Jewelry hosts re-opening

A local business held a re-opening this morning in Fairmont.

White's Fine Jewelry re-opened after 25 years of business.

The re-opening included specials for customers and treats from the Sip Station.

Owners said they want the community to know they're there.

"Help out when we can just really be here, we've been here a long time and we hope to stay even longer. We just really want to let everybody know we're here and how much fun we are and what our little store is about," said Jann Steward, owner.

The store is located at 9 Middletown Rd in Fairmont.