Local man featured on 'Toy Box'

Soon kids around the world will write lists of toys they want from Santa.

But one Fairmont man created a new toy that one day might make those lists.

Jesse Gerken is the product developer behind 'Huck Hopper' and educational board game originally created by his daughter.

Recently the Huck Hopper was featured on ABC's the 'Toy Box.'

"Basically I want to focus on education and that was the whole point of this. Not only is it simply fun for party games but I really wanted to get it into schools but also for special needs children," Gerken said.

The game includes expansion packs to make the questions easier or harder to accommodate audiences of all ages.