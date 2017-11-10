Clarksburg celebrates veterans with annual parade

The City of Clarksburg kicked off the holiday weekend with its annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade was full of floats and bands, including the Bridgeport and Robert C. Byrd High School bands.

The parade celebrates the service of veterans and active service members.

Congressman David McKinley walked in the parade and said that he is excited about the recent legislation that changed the G.I. Bill and works to help veterans get careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

"So instead of just 4 years they get 5 years if they are going to work in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics. We have a shortage of STEM education in this country and we have a need for our veterans, why not put the two together," said McKinley.

Congressman McKinley said he wants all veterans to know that Congress and the American people have their back.