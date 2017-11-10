Remembering Rosies Part II: Emily Withers

20-year-old Emily Withers wasn't planning to become a riveter during WWII, but on a summer trip to visit her cousins, she did just that.

"They were around looking for work. So they said 'well come and go with us. And you can see Akron while you're here and we'll put our applications in.' Well finally after a while finally one of them says, 'well why don't you put your application in too,"' said Withers.

Women like Withers were encouraged to take jobs that previously only men were allowed to have.

"And as they went to service they hired women to take their place. And the one that I took, I went in about a Tuesday or Wednesday he had to report to service the following Monday."

Women were told that their work was keeping troops overseas safe.

"We all done what we could for the war. And all of us had family, brothers or boyfriends, husbands and everything in service. And of course we all done our part. We thought the more we done the quicker they'd get home."

But once they did get home, things changed for the Rosies.

"Industrial kinds of jobs that were seen as men's jobs it was very much presented as, 'this is for the duration.' And some of the women who took the jobs, that's how they saw it as well. This is a way to do their bit for the war effort. But of course there's those roughly 13 million women who were working before the war and those were women who were working because they need to," said Robin Payne, Fairmont State assistant professor of history.

Some women were laid off, others like Emily Withers left for personal reasons.

But the Rosie the Riveter movement did lay the foundation for something else...

"In the 1960s and 1970s when what is sometimes called the Second Wave Feminism takes off. There was this opportunity that seemed to go away and now women are saying 'we want access to those jobs, we want access to education, we want equal pay for our work,'" said Payne.

Now Rosies across the Mountain State are uniting to remind people of their WWII contributions and to encourage everyone to work together, just as the Rosies did during the war.