Seventh Community Conversation regarding drug crisis set for Monday

Community Conversations were started to bring awareness to the drug crisis in Harrison County and to pull resources together.

The conversations have included resources for families, teens, and adults.

The next Community Conversation focuses on stigma reduction and community solutions.

Green bows have been placed all around the community as a symbol to reduce stigmas associated with mental health.

"We need to highlight what has been done since the last community conversation, the last 6, and there has been a lot that people have accomplished with regard to helping to fight the opioid epidemic," said Ellen Condron, organizer of the Community Conversations.

The Community Conversation is on Monday night, November 13 at All Saints Catholic Church at 6 p.m.