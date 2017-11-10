Elkins girl packs over 100 shoe boxes for children in need

Elkins Church of the Nazarene in Randolph County is filled to the brim with toys like these in preparation for Saturday’s Operation Christmas Child packing party.

Church members have been collecting and buying for the entire year to come up with items to pack in shoe boxes which will be shipped overseas in time for Christmas.

“We did thirty-some boxes the first year but then it was just like the Lord hold of my heart and my family too, and it's become a family ministry for us, and we don’t do a lot of Christmas for us, my little grand kids, but we wanted to put it all in this,” said Organizer Mary Johnson.

Kendall Flynn, a middle school student, took it upon herself to pack 176 boxes and will be volunteering during the packing event with her church group and other volunteers. Kendall says she gets so much for Christmas and wants to give back anyway she can.

“I have a little list that I put in every box, sometimes it’s a little bit different, but I just pack all the stuff in there, put a label on it, put a rubber band over it. I feel bad for other kids who don’t get anything because I know I get tons of presents every year but a lot of kids don’t get anything,” said Kendall.

“When they get these boxes, they finally have something that’s theirs. They are so proud of that, and so that’s the main reason. We have to do it and we are getting the gospel out there,” continued Johnson.

Beginning next week Samaritan’s Purse will be collecting shoe boxes from all over the nation for its annual Operation Christmas Child initiative.

By the time Saturday evening rolls around, these 3,000 boxes will be filled with school supplies, hygiene products, and toys just in time for Christmas.

For more information on donating items, money, or time, visit the Nazarene Church on US Route 219 Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for the packing event.