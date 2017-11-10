All Smiles in Clarksburg hosts free dental day

All Smiles in Clarksburg held its first free dental day on Friday. The dental practice said they understand that dental care can be expensive and is sometimes a burden on patients.

The office was booked with more than 40 appointments, and all patients received free care.

With Veterans Day and the holidays, All Smiles said they are happy to provide this service to the community.

"And a lot of times we hear not only in the office but outside speaking to the community that they can't afford dental care so we wanted to be able to give back especially before the holidays to be able to provide that for patients," said Samantha Dieringer, dental hygienist.

All Smiles said the Free Dental Day helps relieve pain, providing tooth extractions, fillings and cleanings.