Local doctor and business owner named doctor of the year

In Bridgeport, one business owner and doctor was named Chiropractor of the Year at the 2017 Master's Circle Super Conference.

Dr. James Leonette said he is excited to receive the honor.

He is the owner of Enliven Wellness and Chiropractic and said that he works to bring the best quality care to his patients while also being innovative.

"About two years ago, we made a change in our programming to go towards brain-based health and using that versus the muscular skeletal aspect and it has made a big difference," said Leonette. "So, day to day, we now do different forms of testing to determine what the person really needs and improve their health."

Enliven Wellness is located at 103 E. Main Street in Bridgeport.