VOTE: Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year" - First Semifinal

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Time to vote for Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Year!” The winner of the first semifinal will advance to the final round of voting the week of the Super Six.

Here are the semifinalists:

Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer – Notre Dame (Week 1 Winner)

Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle – Robert C. Byrd (Week 2 Winner)

Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano – Notre Dame (Week 3 Winner)

Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady – Preston (Week 4 Winner)

Voting ends Monday at noon. We’ll announce our first Insurance Connexion “Connexion of the Year” finalist Monday at 6 p.m. inside the 12 SportsZone. 

  • Poll Question

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Ryan LaAsmar to Joel Maurer – Notre Dame (Week 1 Winner)
    0%
    0 votes
    Xavier Lopez to Andrew Sponaugle – Robert C. Byrd (Week 2 Winner)
    50%
    1 vote
    Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano – Notre Dame (Week 3 Winner)
    50%
    1 vote
    Dakota Holt to Tucker Knisell to Jacob Brady – Preston (Week 4 Winner)
    0%
    0 votes
