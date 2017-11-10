Highlanders seek revenge in playoffs - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Highlanders seek revenge in playoffs

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect
UPPERGLADE -

Class A No. 6 Webster County hosts No. 11 Summers County Friday night in a first round playoff contest. 

The Highlanders are seeking revenge for their lone loss of the season, which came at the hands of the Bobcats, a 28-22 defeat back in September.

The Highlanders then won five in a row to end the regular season. 

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.