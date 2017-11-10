Highlanders seek revenge in playoffs

Class A No. 6 Webster County hosts No. 11 Summers County Friday night in a first round playoff contest.
The Highlanders are seeking revenge for their lone loss of the season, which came at the hands of the Bobcats, a 28-22 defeat back in September.
The Highlanders then won five in a row to end the regular season.
