Focused Hawks open playoffs vs. Richwood Friday

When the Hawks continue their title chase Friday in the opening round of the Class A tournament, they'll host a game in a somewhat unfamiliar environment.

They think it will help them succeed.

South Harrison decided as a team to host its playoff games at Robert C. Byrd, opting for artificial turf over their natural grass surface at Barnette Field. It's a big decision for the No. 2 Hawks, who have home field all the way to the Super Six.

South Harrison enters the playoffs with a 9-1 record, coming off a blowout victory over county foe Liberty. Head coach Brad Jett says the Hawks went into that game focused and determined after losing to East Hardy the week prior. Jett hopes his players carry that mentality into their game against No. 15 Richwood.

“They set goals. Pretty lofty goals," said Jett. "Their goal was to get into the playoffs. Their goal was to go undefeated, and we stubbed our toe. They know now, if we stub our toe, we put everything away and it’s done. A lot of them don't want it to end. That’s the biggest thing that I take satisfaction in – they don’t want it to end.”

South Harrison hosts Richwood Friday at 7:30 p.m.

