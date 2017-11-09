Brock Whorton signs to wrestle at Clarion

FAIRMONT - East Fairmont senior Brock Whorton signed his letter of intent on Thursday to continue his wrestling career at Clarion University next fall.

Whorton is a two-time West Virginia state wrestling champion at 113 pounds. He won titles as a freshman and sophomore, and finished in second place last year as a junior at 126 pounds. He has a career record of 148-13.

“I visited other schools, and great schools at that. But when I got to Clarion, it just all felt like home. I loved the coaches, the wrestling, all of the people on the team,” said Whorton. “It was just something special. I knew that it was home for me and it was where I could be the best I could possibly be in the sport of wrestling.”

He was part of the Bees team that finished as the runner-up in last season's Class A/AA state tournament.

Whorton plans to major in education at Clarion and wants to return to East Fairmont to teach and coach wrestling after graduating.