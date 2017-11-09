Mon County Child Advocacy Center Hosts Community Yoga

On Thursday evening the Mon County Child Advocacy Center hosted its monthly community yoga class.

The purpose of this event is to instill mindfulness in children and to give them access to the yoga.

It also teaches kids tips and tricks to get through the stress of life.

"We think that yoga can be a very powerful tool for children and adults alike," said Marissa Russell, Director of Development and Awareness at the Mon County Child Advocacy Center. So, this is one way that we're working with the community to help children get through those stressful times in life and to hopefully have a practice that they can rely on during stressful times."

This event is free to the community. You can find the event information on their Facebook Page.

The class is held once a month at the Mon County Child Advocacy Center at 909 Greenbag Road.