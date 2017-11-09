Carnival of Wishes held to celebrate Make A Wish Foundation 20th anniversary

On Nov. 11, the Make A Wish Foundation will be hosting a Carnival of Wishes Gala event in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

This will be held at the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland West Virginia.

The event will provide a carnival atmosphere with cotton candy and popcorn, along with live performances from a magician and other big top performers.

The Gypsy Soul Variety Show will be featured at the event.

"We grant wishes for children who have life threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy," said Jackie Heroman, of the Make A Wish Foundation. "And in order to continue to grant those wishes, and make a life changing impact upon those wish children and their families, it is so important for community members to attend our big events like that."

To purchase tickets for the event, contact the Morgantown Make A Wish Foundation Office at 304-292-5600.