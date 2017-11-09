“Jakobi’s Journey” to raise money for Infantile Scoliosis

When Glenville State men’s basketball returns to action Saturday night, it’ll mean a little something extra to head coach Stephen Dye.

The Pioneers will host a tip-off tournament Friday and Saturday at the Waco Center called the Jakobi’s Journey Basketball Classic, named after Dye’s son.

Dye and his wife, Tia, hope the tournament will raise awareness for a condition called Infantile Scoliosis, something Jakobi was diagnosed with at a young age.

“He’s one of the happiest boys you’ll ever meet,” said Dye of his son.

Infantile Scoliosis is a rare condition that results in an abnormal twisting of the spine. In most cases, it can be treated with casts that allow the spine to straighten. In other, more severe cases, it can become life-threatening if not treated properly.

Jakobi’s condition is on the more severe end of the scale, said Dye. In this case, Jakobi has used an outgrown 15 body casts, meant to help correct the spine’s alignment.

Yet it’s still common before a practice to see Jakobi running around the court, smiling ear to ear, beside his dad.

“He’s very happy. He’s very lucky,” said Dye. “If not treated, it can cause difficulty to breathe, and possibility of having oxygen on him at all times, but with the cast on, it straightens him out, in hopes that it’ll eventually straighten himself [permanently].”

Now Dye is hoping to make a positive impact on other children who suffer from the same condition. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Shriners Hospital for Children, a network of 22 medical facilities throughout North America. The Dye family travels to Greenville, S.C. for Jakobi's treatment.

T-shirts will be sold for $15 at the Waco Center, and all 15 of Jakobi’s casts will be displayed during the games.

Dye said the community’s support of his family is overwhelming.

"Jakobi's tough through all of this, but having people constantly saying they're praying for us, or to constantly be there with you, it means a lot,” said Dye. “When you're going through it, it's good to have family support, but it's also good to have a lot of people behind you."

The tournament is formatted as a “conference challenge” between the MEC and PSAC. California (Pa.) and Slippery Rock will face off against Glenville State and West Virginia Wesleyan. The full schedule for the tournament is listed here.

