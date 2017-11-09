Jenkins Subaru donates a gift to Tucker County Meals on Wheels

Subaru is celebrating 50 years of operating and selling its automobiles in the United States.

To celebrate 50 years, Subaru is giving away 50 cars and three of them will be on the roads in West Virginia.

Jenkins Subaru in Bridgeport was able to give one of those Outback’s to Tucker County Meals on Wheels Thursday.

With the help from Subaru, more senior citizens in Tucker County will be able to receive hot meals.

“We have hundreds of miles of one lane roads, and lots of residents on those roads that also need meals. And so what this will do is add and entire rural route of our initiative in Tucker County for Meals on Wheels we’ll be able to deliver food to people in need,” said Jessica Wamsley, Program Director for Meals on Wheels.

According to representatives from Subaru, one of the company's core principals is giving back to the community.

Subaru partnered with Meals on Wheels in hopes to give 53,000 more meals to 3,700 senior citizens across the United States.