Bridgeport Junior Woman's Club holds Grocery Grab

Finalists in the Bridgeport Junior Woman's Club gathered in the Emily Drive Kroger Thursday morning to see who would win a two minute shopping spree.

9 of the 10 semifinalists were awarded smaller gift prizes before the last earned the grand prize spree.

Money from ticket sales goes to support the statewide mission of the General Federation of Women's Clubs.

"It was up to individual clubs how we wanted to tackle it. Given the food insecurity issue here right at home, we thought what better way to start making a difference," said event organizer Elizabeth Rice McDow.

Locally, proceeds from the sale will support backpack programs for students in schools around Harrison County.