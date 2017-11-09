WVU Jackson's Mill hosts farmers market training

The West Virginia Farmers' Market Association was in Lewis County Thursday to help improve markets around the state.

Market managers and vendors came to Jackson's Mill to learn more about how to run an effective market business.

Topics included legal issues, social media marketing and more.

Organizers said they want to provide as much information as possible in one place.

"What we're trying to do is basically a one-stop shop, one day seminar that allows them to meet service providers and also gives them access to some of the resources that they need for their business," said Parween Mascari, executive director of the association.

Mascari hopes that both vendors and market managers are able to take some of the business lessons learned back to improve their local markets.