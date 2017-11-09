Dominion Energy joins WVU Extension to supply meals for veterans - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Dominion Energy joins WVU Extension to supply meals for veterans

Posted: Updated:
By Alex Hines, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur, and Webster County Reporter/Weekend Anchor
CLARKSBURG -

A local energy company is working to be sure area vets stay full on their trips north.

Staff with Dominion Energy have worked with the WVU Extension Service to provide hundreds of bagged lunches to send with veterans for specialty care at the VA in Pittsburgh.

Veterans on those trips often have to fast, and these meals help to be sure they have something to eat during the trip.

"One in 5 of our new hires with Dominion Energy is a veteran, and 11 percent of our workforce, of our 16-thousand person workforce is a veteran.  So we are deeply rooted and committed to opportunities to support our veterans," said Dominion's Samantha Norris.

The Clarksburg VA sends 20 to 30 people to Pittsburgh for treatment 4 days a week.

