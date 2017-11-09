Mon Health breaks ground on new Elkins location

Mon Health broke ground on Thursday at its new Elkins location.

The Heart and Vascular Center is a move to accommodate a growing patient base. Mon Health reached an agreement with the Randolph County Economic Development Authority to secure land along Railroad Avenue between the Go-Mart and the Holiday Inn Express.

“Competition is good. I think patients get better access; they get better care and more affordable care. This is going to bring those high-level services to the folks here in the community so it’s easier for them to access us. They can be more compliant with their care because it’s all going to be local,” said Mon Health President and CEO Daryl L. Duncan.

The building is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2018. The 8,000 square feet building will have 20 exam rooms and extra space for testing and rehabilitation facilities.