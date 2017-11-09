Tygarts Valley Middle/High School students attend Career Day

Tygarts Valley students met with organizations throughout the state during Career Day Thursday.

Tygarts Valley Middle/High School hosted a Career Day for more than 500 students who are interested in what comes next in their lives and what options they have.

Students gained hands-on knowledge and were able to ask questions about nursing, law enforcement, lumber grading, military service, and much more.

Many presenters brought interactive tools to better describe the day-to-day tasks associated with their employment.

Students were happy the presenters were so eager to share what they know and give valuable advice.

“I feel actually pretty cool because they are taking their time to talk to us and teach what their job is like, and it’s just really fun because you get to learn about a lot of different jobs," a student said.

One student said her favorite part was getting to know how to deal with other people in and out of the workplace.

Middle and high school students had the unique opportunity to talk to representatives from more than 30 organizations.

Whether they are on track for a university, community college, or technical school, students have a better understanding of the opportunities they have available upon graduating.