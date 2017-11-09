Webster County High School holds annual Veterans Day ceremony

Webster County High School held a ceremony on Thursday for veterans.

This annual event has been going on more than 30 years.

The event's organizer said it's a way to not only recognize area veterans, but to build a sense of community spirit and service with students.

"We definitely need to bring some patriotism back in America not that we've completely lost it but if we don't fuel it will be lost in just about three generations down. If we don't continue to remind people what's been done for us down through the years, we will lose that in two or three generations," said Buz Gregory.

Veterans from the area VFW also gave new junior ROTC cadets their honorary pins and presented awards